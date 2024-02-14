You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
6:10 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Patriots
8:20 pm: Boy vs. Medellin
ESPN
3 pm: Champions League, PSG vs. Real society
7:30 pm: Copa Libertadores, Melgar vs. Club Aurora
STAR+
1 pm: Italy soccer, Bologna vs. Fiorentina
3 pm: Argentine soccer. Sarmiento vs. Lanus
5:15 pm: Boca Juniors vs. Córdoba Central
ESPN 2
3 pm: Champions League, Lazio vs. Bayern Munich
7:30 pm: Argentina soccer, Tucumán vs. River Plate
10 pm: NBA, Golden State vs. Clippers
TYC
3 pm: Argentina soccer, Tigre vs. Defense and Justice
ESPN 3
7:30 pm: NBA, Cleveland vs. Chicago
