Sports programming for Tuesday, September 19

Colombian soccer, Champions League, Volleyball Pre-Olympic.
WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: First B, Patriots vs. Orsomarso
4 pm: Quindío vs. Llaneros
6:10 pm: Barranquilla vs. Athletic
8:20 pm: Colombian soccer, Equidad vs. Cali
ESPN
11:45 pm: Champions League, Milan vs. Newcastle
2 pm: Manchester City vs. Crvena
ESPN 2
11:45 am: Champions League, Young Boys vs. Leipzig
2 pm: Barcelona vs. Antwerp
FOX SPORTS 2
2 pm: Champions League, Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid
FOX SPOPRTS 3
2 pm: Champions League, Feyenoord vs. Celtic
ESPN 3
2 pm: Shakhtar vs. Porto
7 pm: Major leagues, Astros vs. Orioles
ESPN 4: Champions League, PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
STAR+
10:30 am: Volleyball pre-Olympic, Poland vs. Colombia
2 pm: England football, Sheffield vs. Middlesbrough
4:45 pm: Argentina soccer, Central Córdoba vs. Boca Juniors
7 pm: Hurricane vs. Gym
7 pm: Rosario vs. Independent
7:30 pm: Brazil soccer, America vs. Bragantine
