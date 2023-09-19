Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for Tuesday, September 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for Tuesday, September 19

Close


Close

Colombia volleyball team

volleyball

volleyball

Colombian soccer, Champions League, Volleyball Pre-Olympic.

WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: First B, Patriots vs. Orsomarso
4 pm: Quindío vs. Llaneros
6:10 pm: Barranquilla vs. Athletic
8:20 pm: Colombian soccer, Equidad vs. Cali

ESPN
11:45 pm: Champions League, Milan vs. Newcastle
2 pm: Manchester City vs. Crvena

ESPN 2
11:45 am: Champions League, Young Boys vs. Leipzig
2 pm: Barcelona vs. Antwerp

FOX SPORTS 2
2 pm: Champions League, Lazio vs. Atlético de Madrid

FOX SPOPRTS 3
2 pm: Champions League, Feyenoord vs. Celtic

ESPN 3
2 pm: Shakhtar vs. Porto
7 pm: Major leagues, Astros vs. Orioles

ESPN 4: Champions League, PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

STAR+
10:30 am: Volleyball pre-Olympic, Poland vs. Colombia
2 pm: England football, Sheffield vs. Middlesbrough
4:45 pm: Argentina soccer, Central Córdoba vs. Boca Juniors
7 pm: Hurricane vs. Gym
7 pm: Rosario vs. Independent
7:30 pm: Brazil soccer, America vs. Bragantine

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Tuesday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Three people were injured during a parachute jump in the Russian region

Three people were injured during a parachute jump in the Russian region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result