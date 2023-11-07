You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
7:30 pm Colombian soccer, Junior vs. Huila
WIN SPORTS
7:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó VS. Cali
WINSPORTSONLINE
7:30 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Grass
7:30 pm: Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas
7:30 pm: Oil Alliance vs. Pereira
ESPN 2
12:45 pm: Champions League, Borussia Dortmund
3 pm: Crvena vs. Leipzig
ESPN
12:45 pm: Champions League, Shakhtar vs. Barcelona
3 pm: Manchester City vs. Young Boys
ESPN 4
3 pm: Champions League, Atlético de Madrid vs. Celtic
FOX SPORTS 2
3 pm: Champions League, Lazio vs. Feyenoord
FOX SPORTS 3
3 pm: Champions League, Porto vs,. Antwerp
ESPN 2
3 pm: Champions League, Milan vs. PSG
STAR+
UEFA Youth League
8 am: Milan vs. PSG
10 am: Atlético de Madrid vs. Celtic
11 am AFC Champions League, Al-Fayha vs. Al Ain
1 pm: Al-Duhail vs. Al Nassr
9 am: AFC, Bashunbhara vs. Mohun
11 am: Kuwait vs. Al-Ittihad
11 am: Al Kahbara vs. Al Wehdal
