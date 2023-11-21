You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
SNAIL CHANNEL
6 pm: World Cup qualifiers, Paraguay vs. Colombia
RCN CHANNEL
6 pm: World Cup qualifiers, Paraguay vs. Colombia
SNAIL PLAY
6:30 pm: World Cup qualifiers, Uruguay vs. Bolivia
6:30 pm: Ecuador vs. Chili
7.30 pm: Brazil vs. Argentina
9 pm: Peru vs. Venezuela
STAR+
2:45 pm: friendly, Austria vs. Germany
2:45 pm: Republic of Ireland vs. New Zealand
2.45 pm: Wales vs. Türkiye
2:45 pm: Poland vs. Latvia
2:45 pm: Euro 2024 qualifiers, Romania vs. Swiss
7.30 pm: NBA, Philadelphia vs. cleveland
9 pm: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah
ESPN 2
2:45 pm: Euro 2024 qualifiers: Greece vs. France
DIRECTV
3.30 am: U-17 World Cup, Germany vs. USA
7 pm: Argentina vs. Venezuela
