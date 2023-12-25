You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jader Durán, Aston Villa striker.
Jader Durán, Aston Villa forward.
England and Scotland football.
ESPN
7:20 am: England football, Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest
10am: Sheffield vs. Luton
3 pm: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
STAR+
10am: EFL Championship, Rotherham United vs. Middlesbrough
10:30 am: Scotland football, Dundee vs. Celtic
12:15: EFL Championship, Birmingham vs. Stoke City
12:30 pm: England football, Burnley vs. Liverpool
2:30 pm: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
2:30 pm: Brentford vs. Wolves
#Sports #programming #Tuesday #December
