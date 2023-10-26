You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Medellin
6:10 pm: Once Caldas vs. America
8:20 pm: National vs. Oil Alliance
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: First B, Leones vs. Boca Juniors
5:45 pm: Real Cartagena vs. Strength
STAR+
4:30 pm: Argentina soccer, San Lorenzo vs. Platense
7 pm: Lanús vs. Tigers
6:30 pm: NBA, Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia
9 pm: Los Angeles Lakers vs. phoenix
ESPN 3
1:45 pm: Europa League, Olympiacos vs. West Ham
2 pm: Brigton vs. Ajax
ESPN
2 pm: Europa League, Liverpool vs. Toulouse
