Thursday, September 7, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, September 6

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Wednesday, September 6

Tour of Spain

Tour of Spain

Back to Spain

Tour of Spain, US Open and local League, the highlights.

Snail Channel
9 am Tour of Spain, stage 11.

ESPN
8:30 a.m. Tour of Spain, stage 11.

espn 2
11 am and 6 pm Tennis: US Open, quarterfinals.

WinSports
3 pm Promotion tournament: Tigres vs. Bogota.

WinSports+
4:05 pm League: Envigado vs. America.
6:10 p.m. Tolima vs. Pereira.
8:20 p.m. Cali vs. Santa Fe

