Ernesto Guzmán. Efe
National Women’s Athletics
Women’s Copa Libertadores, Major Leagues and the local championship, the highlights.
OF
WIN SPORTS
3 PM Colombia promotion tournament: last live date
5:30 PM Women’s Copa Libertadores: University of Chile vs. Independent Santa Fe
WIN SPORTS+
3 PM Women’s Copa Libertadores: Atlético Nacional vs. Palmeiras
6:15 PM League: Deportivo Cali vs. Tolima
8:30 PM League: Pereira vs. Golden Eagles
STAR+
1:30 PM European football, Wales vs. Gibraltar
ESPN 3
5:30 AM Tennis: ATP Shanghai, round of 16
1 PM MLB: Houston vs. Minnesota
SPORTS
