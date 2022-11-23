Sports programming for this Wednesday, November 23

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME
Day of the World Cup in Qatar and a key date in the local League.
November 23, 2022, 12:29 A.M.
Directv Sports, RCN, Caracol
5 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Morocco vs. Croatia
Directv Sports
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Germany vs. Japan
Directv Sports
11 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Spain vs. Costa Rica
Directv Sports, RCN, Caracol
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: Belgium vs. Canada
Win+
6:30 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Junior vs. Santa Fe
8:30 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Pereira vs. millionaires
Win
6:30 pm Betplay League: Pasto vs. America
November 23, 2022, 12:29 A.M.
