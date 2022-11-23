Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Sports programming for this Wednesday, November 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
0


Millionaires vs. Pereira

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Day of the World Cup in Qatar and a key date in the local League.

Directv Sports, RCN, Caracol
5 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Morocco vs. Croatia

Directv Sports
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Germany vs. Japan

Directv Sports
11 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Directv Sports, RCN, Caracol
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: Belgium vs. Canada

Win+
6:30 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Junior vs. Santa Fe
8:30 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Pereira vs. millionaires

Win
6:30 pm Betplay League: Pasto vs. America

