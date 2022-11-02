Sports programming for this Wednesday, November 2

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid vs. Leipzig
Xavier Soriano. AFP
Real Madrid vs. Leipzig
The Uefa Champions League takes center stage.
November 01, 2022, 11:17 PM
ESPN
12:30 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Celtic.
2:40 p.m. Juventus vs. PSG.
ESPN2
12:30 PM Uefa Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig.
2:40 p.m. Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb.
7 PM MLB, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros.
ESPN3
1:30 PM Paris Masters 1000, second round.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics.
9 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
STAR+
2 Brazilian PM, America Mineiro vs. International.
2 PM Atletico Paranaense vs. Goias.
2 PM Palmeiras vs. Fortress.
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Milan vs. salzburg.
5 PM Brazilian, Goianiense vs. Saints.
ESPN4
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League – Manchester City vs. Seville.
ESPNExtra
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica.
2:40 p.m. Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund.
WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Copa Colombia, Millionaires vs. Junior.
SPORTS
November 01, 2022, 11:17 PM
