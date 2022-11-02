Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Sports programming for this Wednesday, November 2

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
0


Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

Photo:

Xavier Soriano. AFP

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

The Uefa Champions League takes center stage.

ESPN
12:30 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Celtic.
2:40 p.m. Juventus vs. PSG.

ESPN2
12:30 PM Uefa Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig.
2:40 p.m. Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb.
7 PM MLB, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros.

ESPN3
1:30 PM Paris Masters 1000, second round.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics.
9 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

STAR+
2 Brazilian PM, America Mineiro vs. International.
2 PM Atletico Paranaense vs. Goias.
2 PM Palmeiras vs. Fortress.
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Milan vs. salzburg.
5 PM Brazilian, Goianiense vs. Saints.

ESPN4
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League – Manchester City vs. Seville.

ESPNExtra
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica.
2:40 p.m. Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund.

WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Copa Colombia, Millionaires vs. Junior.

