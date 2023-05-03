Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 3


close

Medellin vs. International

VÃctor Moreno (left) celebrates DIM’s first goal with Andres Cadavid.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Víctor Moreno (left) celebrates DIM’s first goal with Andres Cadavid.

Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, European leagues and local basketball, the highlights.

DSports
7 pm South American Cup: Puerto Cabello Academy vs. Tiger.
7 pm South American Cup: Guaraní vs. Emelec.

ESPN
1:50 p.m. Premier League: Manchester City vs. Westham.
4:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores: International vs. National of Uruguay.
6:55 pm South American Cup: Millionaires vs. America Mineiro.
8:55 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Medellín vs. Metropolitans.

ESPN2
10:50 a.m. Series A: Juventus vs. Lecce.
1:50 p.m. Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Inter.
4:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteño vs. Bolivar.
7:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Atlético Mineiro vs. Lima Alliance.

ESPN3
9 am ATP Madrid, quarterfinals.
1:50 p.m. Premier League: Liverpool vs. fulham.

ESPN4
8:30 am Cycling: Women’s Tour of Spain, stage 3.
6:55 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Colo Colo vs. Boca Juniors.

ESPN Bonus
10:50 a.m. Series A: Atalanta vs. Spezia.
1:30 pm German Cup, semifinal: Stuttgart vs. eintracht frankfurt

Star+
10:50 a.m. Series A: Salernitana vs. Fiorentina.
1 pm WTA Madrid, quarterfinals.
1:50 p.m. Serie A: Lazio vs. Sassuolo.
1:50 p.m. Series A: Milan vs. Cremonese.
1:50 p.m. Series A: Monza vs. Rome.
2:30 pm ATP Madrid, quarterfinals.
2:50 p.m. Spanish League: Getafe vs. Celtic.
7:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Barcelona vs. palmeiras.

WinSports
10:30 am Cycling: Tour of Youth, stage 3.
8:30 pm Basketball: Motilones vs. pirates.

WinSports+
3:30 p.m. Colombia Cup: Cúcuta vs. Royal Cartagena.

