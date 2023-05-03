Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 3

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
VÃctor Moreno (left) celebrates DIM’s first goal with Andres Cadavid.
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Víctor Moreno (left) celebrates DIM’s first goal with Andres Cadavid.
Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, European leagues and local basketball, the highlights.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
DSports
7 pm South American Cup: Puerto Cabello Academy vs. Tiger.
7 pm South American Cup: Guaraní vs. Emelec.
ESPN
1:50 p.m. Premier League: Manchester City vs. Westham.
4:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores: International vs. National of Uruguay.
6:55 pm South American Cup: Millionaires vs. America Mineiro.
8:55 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Medellín vs. Metropolitans.
ESPN2
10:50 a.m. Series A: Juventus vs. Lecce.
1:50 p.m. Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Inter.
4:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteño vs. Bolivar.
7:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Atlético Mineiro vs. Lima Alliance.
ESPN3
9 am ATP Madrid, quarterfinals.
1:50 p.m. Premier League: Liverpool vs. fulham.
ESPN4
8:30 am Cycling: Women’s Tour of Spain, stage 3.
6:55 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Colo Colo vs. Boca Juniors.
ESPN Bonus
10:50 a.m. Series A: Atalanta vs. Spezia.
1:30 pm German Cup, semifinal: Stuttgart vs. eintracht frankfurt
Star+
10:50 a.m. Series A: Salernitana vs. Fiorentina.
1 pm WTA Madrid, quarterfinals.
1:50 p.m. Serie A: Lazio vs. Sassuolo.
1:50 p.m. Series A: Milan vs. Cremonese.
1:50 p.m. Series A: Monza vs. Rome.
2:30 pm ATP Madrid, quarterfinals.
2:50 p.m. Spanish League: Getafe vs. Celtic.
7:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Barcelona vs. palmeiras.
WinSports
10:30 am Cycling: Tour of Youth, stage 3.
8:30 pm Basketball: Motilones vs. pirates.
WinSports+
3:30 p.m. Colombia Cup: Cúcuta vs. Royal Cartagena.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Wednesday
Leave a Reply