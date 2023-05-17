Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 17, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.
Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.
The last date of Colombian soccer, the NBA, the Rome Masters and the Champions League.
ESPN3
8 AM WTA 1,000 in Rome, quarterfinals.
12 M. Masters 1,000 from Rome, quarterfinals.
STAR+
9 AM Turkish Super League, Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Umraniyespor.
12 M. Fatih Karagmuruk vs. Adana Demirspor.
2:15 PM English Women’s Super League – West Ham vs. Chelsea.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. miami heat.
ESPN Bonus
12 M. Women’s English Super League, Everton vs. Arsenal.
ESPN
2 PM Champions League, second leg semifinal, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.
WIN SPORTS
7 PM Medellin vs. Union Magdalena
WIN SPORTS+
7 PM Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. Equity.
Claro music channel
7 PM Golden Eagles vs. Jaguars.
Unlimited Channel
7 PM Deportivo Cali vs. Boyacá Chico.
Clear Info Channel
7 PM Tolima vs. National Athletic.
Claro Sports Channel 2
7 PM Atlético Huila vs. Junior.
Network channel+
7 PM Once Caldas vs. Santa Fe
Health Channel
7 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Envigado
Radiola TV
7 PM Athletic Bucaramanga vs. America
