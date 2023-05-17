Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 17, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 17, 2023


close

real Madrid

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

The last date of Colombian soccer, the NBA, the Rome Masters and the Champions League.

ESPN3
8 AM WTA 1,000 in Rome, quarterfinals.
12 M. Masters 1,000 from Rome, quarterfinals.

STAR+
9 AM Turkish Super League, Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Umraniyespor.
12 M. Fatih Karagmuruk vs. Adana Demirspor.
2:15 PM English Women’s Super League – West Ham vs. Chelsea.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. miami heat.

ESPN Bonus
12 M. Women’s English Super League, Everton vs. Arsenal.

ESPN
2 PM Champions League, second leg semifinal, Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.

WIN SPORTS
7 PM Medellin vs. Union Magdalena

WIN SPORTS+
7 PM Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. Equity.

Claro music channel
7 PM Golden Eagles vs. Jaguars.

Unlimited Channel
7 PM Deportivo Cali vs. Boyacá Chico.

Clear Info Channel
7 PM Tolima vs. National Athletic.

Claro Sports Channel 2
7 PM Atlético Huila vs. Junior.

Network channel+
7 PM Once Caldas vs. Santa Fe

Health Channel
7 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Envigado

Radiola TV
7 PM Athletic Bucaramanga vs. America

