Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sports programming for this Wednesday, July 27

July 27, 2022
Cali vs. Fortress

Fortaleza eliminated Cali and now faces Millonarios in the Copa Colombia.

Fortaleza eliminated Cali and now faces Millonarios in the Copa Colombia.

The women’s European Championship, the Colombia Cup and the women’s Tour de France, the highlights.

ESPN2
12m Friendly: Wolfsburg vs. Milan.
2 pm Women’s European Championship: Germany vs. France.

ESPN3
1 p.m. Friendly: Salzburg vs. Liverpool.

ESPNExtra
9:15 am Cycling: Women’s Tour de France.

WinSports
3 pm South American Table Tennis.

WinSports +
5 pm Colombia Cup: Millionaires vs. Fortress
8:05 p.m. Colombian Cup: Tolima vs. Medellin.

