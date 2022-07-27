Sports programming for this Wednesday, July 27

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fortaleza eliminated Cali and now faces Millonarios in the Copa Colombia.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The women’s European Championship, the Colombia Cup and the women’s Tour de France, the highlights.
July 26, 2022, 11:14 PM
ESPN2
12m Friendly: Wolfsburg vs. Milan.
2 pm Women’s European Championship: Germany vs. France.
ESPN3
1 p.m. Friendly: Salzburg vs. Liverpool.
ESPNExtra
9:15 am Cycling: Women’s Tour de France.
WinSports
3 pm South American Table Tennis.
WinSports +
5 pm Colombia Cup: Millionaires vs. Fortress
8:05 p.m. Colombian Cup: Tolima vs. Medellin.
SPORTS
July 26, 2022, 11:14 PM
#Sports #programming #Wednesday #July
