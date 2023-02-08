Sports programming for this Wednesday, February 8, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The fans of Deportivo Pereira had to wait 78 years to win their first title in Colombian soccer. Thanks to the 1-1 draw at the Girardot stadium, the 0-0 draw at the Hernán Ramirez Villegas stadium and the 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout, the Matecañas fans celebrated and thanked Professor Alejandro Restrepo and the team of the. Leonardo Castro was the championship scorer.
Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time
Pereira and Nacional collide in the first leg of the Super League.
STAR+
12 M. German Cup, Nürnberg Fortuna vs. Düsseldorf.
1:45 PM Portuguese Cup, Famalicão vs. B SAD.
3:45 PM Academic Viseu vs. Porto.
ESPN2
2:30 PM German Cup, Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers.
10 PM LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks.
ESPN
3 PM Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United
6:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Nacional Potosí (BOL) vs. The National (ECU).
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12:15 PM French Cup, Olympique de Lyon vs. Lille.
3:10 PM Olympique de Marseille vs. psg.
WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Super League, Pereira vs. National.
