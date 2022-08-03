Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Sports programming for this Wednesday, August 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
Palmeiras vs. Cerro Porteño

Palmeiras celebrates its ninth consecutive win in the Libertadores.

Photo:

Fernando Bizerra. Eph

Copa Libertadores, cycling and much more on this day.

Copa Libertadores, cycling and much more on this day.

ESPN
7 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Final 4th (Ida) – Atlético Mineiro vs. palm trees

ESPN2
5 p.m. South American Cup: Sao Paulo vs. Ceará
7 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Final 4th (Ida) – Vélez Sarsfield vs. workshops

ESPN3
11:50 am International Friendly – ​​Betis vs. Saragossa

Star +
12:50 pm International Friendly – ​​Villarreal vs. I raised
5 pm Conmebol Sudamericana – 4th Final (Ida) – Sao Paulo vs. Ceará
6:10 p.m. MLS – Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United
6:40 p.m. MLS – Columbus Crew vs. Montréal
8:30 p.m. MLB – San Francisco Giants vs. LA Dodgers
9:40 p.m. MLS – San José Earthquakes vs. Inter-Miami
9:40 p.m. MLS – Portland Timbers vs. Nashville

Diretv Sports
5 p.m. National vs. Goianian
8 a.m. Cycling: Tour of Poland

Colombia signal
8:30 a.m. Return to Burgos

