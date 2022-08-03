Sports programming for this Wednesday, August 3

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Palmeiras celebrates its ninth consecutive win in the Libertadores.
Fernando Bizerra. Eph
Copa Libertadores, cycling and much more on this day.
August 02, 2022, 11:03 PM
ESPN
7 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Final 4th (Ida) – Atlético Mineiro vs. palm trees
ESPN2
5 p.m. South American Cup: Sao Paulo vs. Ceará
7 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Final 4th (Ida) – Vélez Sarsfield vs. workshops
ESPN3
11:50 am International Friendly – Betis vs. Saragossa
Star +
12:50 pm International Friendly – Villarreal vs. I raised
5 pm Conmebol Sudamericana – 4th Final (Ida) – Sao Paulo vs. Ceará
6:10 p.m. MLS – Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United
6:40 p.m. MLS – Columbus Crew vs. Montréal
8:30 p.m. MLB – San Francisco Giants vs. LA Dodgers
9:40 p.m. MLS – San José Earthquakes vs. Inter-Miami
9:40 p.m. MLS – Portland Timbers vs. Nashville
Diretv Sports
5 p.m. National vs. Goianian
8 a.m. Cycling: Tour of Poland
Colombia signal
8:30 a.m. Return to Burgos
SPORTS
