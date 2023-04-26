Sports programming for this Wednesday, April 26

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Eddie Nketiah (left) laments Arsenal's draw.
Eddie Nketiah (left) laments Arsenal’s draw.
The key duel for the Premier League, the Italian Cup, cycling and the local League, the highlights.
ESPN
2 p.m. Football, Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal.
ESPN2
2 p.m. Soccer, Italian Cup: Inter vs. Juventus.
ESPN3
3 pm Soccer, Spanish League: Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona.
ESPN Bonus
3 pm Soccer, Spanish League: Celta vs. Elche.
ESPN4
8:30 am Cycling: Tour de Romandie, stage 1.
DSports
12:30 pm Football, Spanish League: Getafe vs. Almeria
12:30 pm Soccer, Spanish League: Atlético de Madrid vs. Majorca
TyC Sports
1:30 pm Soccer, Argentine Cup: Belgrano vs. Independent Rivadavia.
7:30 pm Soccer, Argentine Cup: Colón vs. Schoolboys.
WinSports
2 pm Colombian soccer: Once Caldas vs. Boyacá Chico.
WinSports+
4:10 p.m. Colombian soccer: Tolima vs. Jaguars.
6:20 pm Colombian soccer: Golden Eagles vs. Santa Fe.
8:30 pm Colombian soccer: Nacional vs. Union Magdalena.
