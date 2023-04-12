Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, April 12, 2023


real Madrid

Celebration of Real Madrid against Liverpool.

Photo:

Rodrigo Jiménez. efe

Celebration of Real Madrid against Liverpool.

There are Champions League, Monte Carlo Masters and Colombian soccer.

ESPN3
4 AM Masters 1,000 of Monte Carlo.

ESPN
1:30 PM Champions League, Real Madrid (ESP) vs. Chelsea (ENG).
5:25 PM Argentina Soccer, Racing Club vs. Newells Old Boys.

ESPN2
1:30 PM Champions League, Milan (ITA) vs. Napoli (ITA).

ESPN4
2:15 PM Argentina Soccer, San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors.

WIN SPORTS+
​3:30 PM Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Deportivo Pereira.
8 PM Medellin vs. Deportivo Cali.

STAR+
1:30 PM Portuguese Cup, National vs. SC Braga.
3 PM Soccer from Ecuador, América vs. macará
6 PM NHL, Montreal vs. NY.
6 PM Mexico Soccer, Alacranes vs. Tapatio.
10 PM Roadrunner vs. celaya.

