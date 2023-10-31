You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
There is football in Colombia, Italy and Germany.
7:40 pm Promotion tournament, Atlético vs. Llaneros.
WIN SPORTS+
5 pm Fortress vs. Royal Cartagena.
ESPN 2
4:50 pm Brazil Soccer Bahia vs. Fluminense.
7 pm MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers.
STAR+
12 pm Germany Soccer: Stuttgart vs. Berlin Union.
3 pm Italian Soccer: Bologna vs. Hellas Verona.
6:30 pm NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks.
9 pm NBA: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
