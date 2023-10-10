You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Oil Alliance vs. Bucaramanga
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Oil Alliance vs. Bucaramanga
Tennis, basketball and local soccer, the highlights.
OF
ESPN 2
6 PM Argentina Soccer: Belgrano vs. Boca Juniors.
11:30 PM Tennis: Shanghai ATP 1,000, round of 16.
ESPN Extra
7 PM NHL: NHL Pittsburgh vs. Chicago. STAR+
5:30 AM ATP 1,000 in Shanghai.
Win Sports
2 PM Basketball League: Corsairs vs. Motilones.
8 PM League: Alianza Petrolera vs. Atlético Bucaramanga.
