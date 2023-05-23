Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 23, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires.
Julián Fernández. Millonaries FC
Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires.
Millionaires and Santa Fe play on the continent.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
SNAIL SPORTS
8 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 16.
ESPN 4
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Monagas vs. Colo Colo
espn 2
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Barcelona
5 pm: South American Cup, Goías vs. academic
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Bolívar vs. Barcelona
9 p.m.: Alianza Lima vs. Freedom
ESPN
5 pm: South American Cup, Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Medellín vs. National
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Almeria
1 pm: Under-20 World Cup, USA vs. Fiji
1 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. New Zealand
4 p.m.: Argentina vs. Guatemala
4 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Slovakia
7 pm: South American Cup, America vs. Defense and Justice
7:30 p.m.: Puerto Cabello vs. sao paulo
9 pm: South American Cup, Peñarol vs. millionaires
ESPN 3
12:30 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Girona
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Tuesday
Leave a Reply