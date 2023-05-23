Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 23, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 23, 2023


millionaires

Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires.

Photo:

Julián Fernández. Millonaries FC

Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires.

Millionaires and Santa Fe play on the continent.

SNAIL SPORTS
8 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 16.

ESPN 4
5 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Monagas vs. Colo Colo

espn 2
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Valladolid vs. Barcelona
5 pm: South American Cup, Goías vs. academic
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Bolívar vs. Barcelona
9 p.m.: Alianza Lima vs. Freedom

ESPN
5 pm: South American Cup, Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Medellín vs. National

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Almeria
1 pm: Under-20 World Cup, USA vs. Fiji
1 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. New Zealand
4 p.m.: Argentina vs. Guatemala
4 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Slovakia
7 pm: South American Cup, America vs. Defense and Justice
7:30 p.m.: Puerto Cabello vs. sao paulo
9 pm: South American Cup, Peñarol vs. millionaires

ESPN 3
12:30 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Girona

