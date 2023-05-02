Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 2, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 2, 2023


Dorlan Pabon

Dorlan Pabón, the figure of Nacional against Melgasr de Arequipa.

Photo:

Daniel Muñoz. AFP

Dorlan Pabón, the figure of Nacional against Melgasr de Arequipa.

Atlético Nacional and Deportes Tolima play Libertadores and Sudamericana, respectively.

ESPN2
12:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Osasuna.
1:45 PM Serie A, Udinese vs. Napoli.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Corinthians vs. Valley Independent.

ESPN4
12:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Almeria vs. Elche.

ESPN3
1:40 PM German Cup, Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig.

ESPN
1:50 PM Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
5 PM South American Cup, Sports Tolima vs. Sao Paulo.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Atlético Nacional vs. Olympia.

STAR+
1:50 PM Ligue 1, Toulouse vs. Lens.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Fluminense vs. River Plate.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​3 PM Soccer of Spain, Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid.

CLARO SPORTS
8 PM Mexico Soccer, U. de Guadalajara vs. celaya.

