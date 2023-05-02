Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 2, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Dorlan PabÃ³n, the figure of Nacional against Melgasr de Arequipa.
Daniel Muñoz. AFP
Dorlan Pabón, the figure of Nacional against Melgasr de Arequipa.
Atlético Nacional and Deportes Tolima play Libertadores and Sudamericana, respectively.
ESPN2
12:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Osasuna.
1:45 PM Serie A, Udinese vs. Napoli.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Corinthians vs. Valley Independent.
ESPN4
12:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Almeria vs. Elche.
ESPN3
1:40 PM German Cup, Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig.
ESPN
1:50 PM Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
5 PM South American Cup, Sports Tolima vs. Sao Paulo.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Atlético Nacional vs. Olympia.
STAR+
1:50 PM Ligue 1, Toulouse vs. Lens.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Fluminense vs. River Plate.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid.
CLARO SPORTS
8 PM Mexico Soccer, U. de Guadalajara vs. celaya.
