Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 16, 2023

May 16, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday, May 16, 2023


Milan and Inter star in an attractive semifinal in the Champions League.

Milan and Inter star in an attractive semifinal in the Champions League.

In the Champions League, the first finalist is defined.

ESPN3
12 M. Masters 1,000 from Rome, round of 16.
7 PM MLB, Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves.

TV SNAIL
8:30 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 10.

STAR+
12 M. Turkish Super League, Istanbulspor vs. Galatasaray.

ESPN
1:40 PM Champions League, Semifinal Return, Inter vs. Milan.

ESPN2
7:30 PM NBA, Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

WIN SPORTS
8:30 PM Colombian basketball, Búcaros vs. Motilons.

