Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 7, 2023

March 7, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 7, 2023


The UEFA Champions League returns. Follow international cycling.

STAR+
12 M. German Cup – Sandhausen vs. Freiburg.
2:45 PM German Cup, Frankfurt, Darmstadt.
7:30 p.m. NHL, Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers.
7:30 PM NBA, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks.
10 PM NBA, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN
2:30 PM Series A, Salernitana vs. Juventus.
3 PM Champions League, Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund.
6:45 PM Libertadores Cup, Sport Huancayo (PER) vs. National (PAR).

ESPN2
2:30 PM FA Cup, Sheffield United vs. Wrexham.
3 PM Champions League, Benfica vs. witches.

WIN SPORTS+
​7:30 PM Women’s League, Junior vs. Deportivo Cali.

