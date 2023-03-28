Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez is a key piece of NÃ©stor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team.
Colombian Soccer Federation
James Rodríguez is a key piece of Néstor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian National Team plays and there is a day on the road to Euro 2024.
TV SNAIL
5:20 AM Friendly, Colombia vs. Japan.
ESPN3
10 AM Masters 1,000 of Miami, Eighth final.
ESPN2
10:50 AM Euro 2024 Qualification, Georgia vs. Norway.
1:30 PM Türkiye vs. Croatia.
1:45 PM Scotland vs. Spain.
1:45 PM Wales vs. Latvia.
1:45 p.m. Switzerland vs. Israel.
6:30 PM NBA, Toronto Raptors vs. miami heat.
7:10 PM Concacaf Nations League, Canada vs. Honduras.
9 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans.
9 PM Concacaf Nations League, Costa Rica vs. Panama.
WIN SPORTS+
8:15 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chico vs. Equity.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
6:30 PM Friendly, Argentina vs. Curaçao.
SPORTS
