Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez is a key piece of NÃ©stor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team.

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

James Rodríguez is a key piece of Néstor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team.

The Colombian National Team plays and there is a day on the road to Euro 2024.

TV SNAIL
5:20 AM Friendly, Colombia vs. Japan.

ESPN3
10 AM Masters 1,000 of Miami, Eighth final.

ESPN2
10:50 AM Euro 2024 Qualification, Georgia vs. Norway.
1:30 PM Türkiye vs. Croatia.
1:45 PM Scotland vs. Spain.
1:45 PM Wales vs. Latvia.
1:45 p.m. Switzerland vs. Israel.
6:30 PM NBA, Toronto Raptors vs. miami heat.
7:10 PM Concacaf Nations League, Canada vs. Honduras.
9 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans.
9 PM Concacaf Nations League, Costa Rica vs. Panama.

WIN SPORTS+
8:15 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chico vs. Equity.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​6:30 PM Friendly, Argentina vs. Curaçao.

SPORTS

More news

