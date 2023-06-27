Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Colombia

June 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Colombia

Paulo Autori

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional

Atlético Nacional plays against Patronato, in the Copa Libertadores.

STAR+
​8:20 AM Volleyball, Nations League, Thailand vs. Netherlands.
10 AM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Netherlands vs. New Zealand.
6 PM Gold Cup, Canada vs. Guadeloupe.
6:30 PM Copa Libertadores, River Plate vs. The Strongest.
7 PM Olympia vs. Melgar.
8 PM Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Cuba.

ESPN2
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Atlético Paranaense vs. Lima Alliance.
7 PM Fluminense vs. Sporting Cristal.

ESPN
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Libertad vs. Atlético Mineiro.
7 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Patronage.

ESPN3
7:15 PM South American Cup, Sports Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello.

ESPN Bonus
8:30 PM MLB, Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox.

