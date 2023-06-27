Sports programming for this Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional
Atlético Nacional plays against Patronato, in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
STAR+
8:20 AM Volleyball, Nations League, Thailand vs. Netherlands.
10 AM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Netherlands vs. New Zealand.
6 PM Gold Cup, Canada vs. Guadeloupe.
6:30 PM Copa Libertadores, River Plate vs. The Strongest.
7 PM Olympia vs. Melgar.
8 PM Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Cuba.
ESPN2
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Atlético Paranaense vs. Lima Alliance.
7 PM Fluminense vs. Sporting Cristal.
ESPN
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Libertad vs. Atlético Mineiro.
7 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Patronage.
ESPN3
7:15 PM South American Cup, Sports Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello.
ESPN Bonus
8:30 PM MLB, Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox.
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Tuesday #June #Colombia
Leave a Reply