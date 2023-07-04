Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Colombia

July 4, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Colombia

Camila Osorio debuts at Wimbledon 2023.

ESPN2
5 AM Wimbledon, first round.
8 PM Gold Cup, Panama vs. The Savior

STAR+
6:55 AM U-20 Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. England.
9 AM New Zealand vs. Japan.
9:30 a.m. France vs. Welsh.
11 AM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Belgium vs. Netherlands.
5:30 PM Gold Cup, Guadalupe vs. Guatemala.

ESPN
7 AM Tour de France, stage 4

ESPN Bonus
11:50 AM Rugby World Cup Sub-20, South Africa vs. Argentina.

ESPN4
1 PM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, Argentina vs. Serbian.

ESPN3
5:30 PM MLB – San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels.

