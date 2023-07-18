Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, July 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday, July 18

Tour de France

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Tour de France and Copa Sudamericana, the highlights.

Snail Channel
9 a.m. Tour de France, stage 16.

DSports
5 pm South American Cup: América Mineiro vs. Colo Colo.

ESPN
7 a.m. Tour de France, stage 16.
7:15 p.m. South American Cup: Universitario vs. Corinthians.

ESPN2
6:45 p.m. South American Cup: Students vs. Barcelona.

ESPN3
8:30 p.m. Major League Baseball: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees.

WinSports+
7:30 pm Futsal League: Sport Team vs. Sports Stars.

