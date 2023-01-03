Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, January 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in Sports
Manchester Utd

Manchester Utd

Premier League and Copa del Rey, the highlights of the day.

ESPN
2:30 p.m. Soccer, Premier League: Arsenal vs. newcastle.

ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Soccer, Premier League: Everton vs. Brighton.

DSports
12:55 pm Football, Copa del Rey: Espanyol vs. Celtic.
3 pm Football, Copa del Rey: Cacereño vs. Real Madrid.

DSports 2
12:55 pm Football, Copa del Rey: La Nucía vs. Valencia.
3 pm Football, Copa del Rey: Sporting vs. Vallecano Ray.

DSports+
12:55 pm Football, Copa del Rey: Cartagena vs. Villarreal.
3 pm Soccer, Copa del Rey: Levante vs. Getafe.

Star+
2:30 pm Soccer, Greek Super League: Ionikos vs. Olympiacos.
2:30 p.m. Football, Premier League: Leicester vs. fulham.
2:30 p.m. Soccer, Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth.

