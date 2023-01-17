Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, January 17

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in Sports
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Australian Open, Copa del Rey and NBA, the highlights.

ESPN2 and ESPN3
7 p.m. Tennis: Australian Open

DSports
1 pm Soccer, Copa del Rey: Real Sociedad vs. Majorca
3 pm Football, Copa del Rey: Alavés vs. Seville

Star+
3 p.m. Soccer, Italian Cup: Napoli vs. cremonese
7:30 pm Soccer, friendly: River Plate vs. Vasco da Gama
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. toronto raptors
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Colombia in the Winter Olympics: where did the ruana for the parade come from?

