Sports programming for this Tuesday, January 17

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open, Copa del Rey and NBA, the highlights.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 16, 2023, 10:44 PM
ESPN2 and ESPN3
7 p.m. Tennis: Australian Open
DSports
1 pm Soccer, Copa del Rey: Real Sociedad vs. Majorca
3 pm Football, Copa del Rey: Alavés vs. Seville
Star+
3 p.m. Soccer, Italian Cup: Napoli vs. cremonese
7:30 pm Soccer, friendly: River Plate vs. Vasco da Gama
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. toronto raptors
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
