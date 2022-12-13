Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Sports programming for this Tuesday, December 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in Sports
Golden State vs. Celtics

In addition to the World Cup, there is basketball and hockey.

CARACOL, RCN AND DIRECTV SPORTS
2 PM Qatar World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Argentina.

STAR+
2:45 PM Portuguese Cup, Sporting Lisbon vs. Maritime.
5 PM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Great Britain vs. Netherlands.
7 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets.
7:30 PM NBA, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors.
7:30 PM Hockey, Men’s Pro League, Great Britain vs. Netherlands.
10 PM NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics.

ESPN3
4:30 PM Weightlifting World Cup, women’s test category 76 kg.
7 PM Men’s test category 102 kg.

See also  The father of the "child of the world" reveals the last thing Ryan said from inside the well before his death

