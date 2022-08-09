Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Sports programming for this Tuesday, August 9

August 9, 2022
Big leagues

Big leagues.

Big leagues.

Colombian soccer, Major Leagues, Copa Libertadores.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Cucuta vs. Boy

WIN SPORTS +
7:30 pm: Colombian soccer, America vs. Golden Eagles

ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Flamengo vs. Corinthians

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Atlético GO vs. National
7:30 p.m.: Independent vs. Tachira

T&C
2.10 pm: Argentina football, Gymnastics vs. Patronage

ESPN3
11 am: day of the Montreal ATP
6 p.m.: Major League vs. Red Sox vs. braves

BRAND CLEAR
7 a.m.: Tour de L’Ain stage

Sports

