Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Sports programming for this Tuesday, August 16

August 16, 2022
Colombia Women's U-20 National Team

The U-20 Women’s World Cup, the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati and the preliminary phase of the Champions League.

CLARO SPORTS / COLOMBIA SIGNAL
8:30 AM Return to Denmark, first stage.

ESPNExtra
10 AM Cincinnati Masters 1000, first round.
9:30 PM MLS, LA FC vs. D.C.United.

ESPN2
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League qualifying, Rangers vs. PSV.
6 PM Cincinnati Masters 1000, first round.

ESPN3
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Bodoe/Glimt vs. Dinamo Zagreb.
6 PM MLB – NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

ESPN4
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Copenhagen vs. Trabzonspor.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
6 PM U-20 Women’s World Cup, Mexico vs. Germany.
6 PM Colombia vs. New Zealand.
9 PM Brazil vs. Costa Rica.
9 p.m. Australia vs. Spain.

WIN SPORTS
7:15 PM Betplay Tournament, Real Cartagena vs. Royal Santander.

WIN SPORTS+
5 PM Betplay Tournament, Huila vs. Boyaca Chico.

