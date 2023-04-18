Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, April 18, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday, April 18, 2023


Deportivo Pereira Champion

The fans of Deportivo Pereira had to wait 78 years to win their first title in Colombian soccer. Thanks to the 1-1 draw at the Girardot stadium, the 0-0 draw at the Hernán Ramirez Villegas stadium and the 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout, the Matecañas fans celebrated and thanked Professor Alejandro Restrepo and the team of the. Leonardo Castro was the championship scorer.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

The fans of Deportivo Pereira had to wait 78 years to win their first title in Colombian soccer. Thanks to the 1-1 draw at the Girardot stadium, the 0-0 draw at the Hernán Ramirez Villegas stadium and the 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout, the Matecana fans celebrated and thanked Professor Alejandro Restrepo and his team. Leonardo Castro was the championship scorer.

Deportivo Pereira and Santa Fe play on the continent.

STAR+
12:30 PM Turkey Football, Alanyaspor vs. Galatasaray.

ESPN2
1:30 PM Champions League, quarterfinals, Napoli vs. Milan.
4:45 PM Libertadores Cup, International vs. Metropolitans.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. Patronage.

ESPN
1:30 PM Champions League, Chelsea vs. real Madrid
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors vs. Deportivo Pereira.

ESPN4
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Fluminense vs. The Strongest.
7 PM Copa Sudamericana, Estudiantes LP vs. Tacuary.

ESPN3
9 PM NBA, Suns vs. Clippers.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​7:30 PM South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. Puerto Cabello.
9 PM Santa Fe vs. Gym.
2 PM Saudi Arabia League, Al Hilal vs. Al Nassr.

CLARO SPORTS
​8 PM Deer vs. Cancun.

