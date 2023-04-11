Sports programming for this Tuesday, April 11, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Erling Haaland (right).
Erling Haaland (right).
Play Manchester City in the Champions League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN Bonus
11 AM Women’s international friendly, Germany vs. Brazil.
ESPN
1:30 PM Champions League, Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.
CLARO SPORTS
6:05 PM Mexico Soccer, Mineros vs. Maroons.
8 PM Cancun vs. Tabasco Cougars.
10 PM Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Deer.
ESPN2
1:30 PM UCL, Benfica (POR) vs. Inter (ITA).
STAR+
6 PM NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.
ESPN3
6 PM MLB, New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Once Caldas.
6:10 PM Atlético Huila vs. millionaires.
8:20 PM America de Cali vs. Golden Eagles.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Tuesday #April
Leave a Reply