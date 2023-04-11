Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Tuesday, April 11, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Tuesday, April 11, 2023


close

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (right).

Erling Haaland (right).

Play Manchester City in the Champions League.

See also  F1 | Alpine has unveiled the A523: Aston nose and evolved rear end

ESPN Bonus
​11 AM Women’s international friendly, Germany vs. Brazil.

ESPN
1:30 PM Champions League, Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.

CLARO SPORTS
6:05 PM Mexico Soccer, Mineros vs. Maroons.
8 PM Cancun vs. Tabasco Cougars.
10 PM Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Deer.

ESPN2
1:30 PM UCL, Benfica (POR) vs. Inter (ITA).

STAR+
6 PM NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.

ESPN3
6 PM MLB, New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres.

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Once Caldas.
​6:10 PM Atlético Huila vs. millionaires.
8:20 PM America de Cali vs. Golden Eagles.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Tuesday #April

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paolo Fox horoscope today Tuesday 11 April 2023: Libra – Pisces

Paolo Fox horoscope today Tuesday 11 April 2023: Libra - Pisces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result