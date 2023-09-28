Thursday, September 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, September 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Thursday, September 28

Close


Close

Millionaires

Alliance vs. Millionaires.

Alliance vs. Millionaires.

Copa Colombia, Clásico RCN, international football, the highlights.

WIN SPORTS
10:30 AM: Colombia cycling, RCN Classic, stage 6

WIN SPORTS +
5 pm Colombia Cup: Cúcuta vs. Medellin
7:10 pm Colombia Cup: Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance

ESPN
11:30 PM: Italian soccer, Frosinone vs. Fiorentina
1:30 PM: Genoa vs. Rome
7:30 PM: Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras

DSPORTS
12 PM: Spanish soccer, Granada vs. Betis
2:30 PM: Osasuna vs. Atlético de Madrid

SPORTS

More Sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Sports #programming #Thursday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Messi’s absence, Inter Miami loses the America’s Cup final

In Messi's absence, Inter Miami loses the America's Cup final

Recommended

No Result
View All Result