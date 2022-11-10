Sports programming for this Thursday, November 10

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García enters the field.
Falcao García enters the field.
Spanish football and Italian football steal the spotlight.
November 09, 2022, 11:26 PM
ESPN2
8 AM Tennis, ATP NexGen.
2:30 p.m. Serie A, Lazio vs. Monza.
ESPN
12:30 PM Series A, Hellas Verona vs. Juventus.
3 PM Carabao Cup, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa.
STAR+
1:30 PM Greece Soccer, Ionikos vs. PAOK.
1:50 p.m. Eredivisie, Feyenoord vs. Cambuur.
5 PM Brazilian, Atlético Mineiro vs. Cuiaba.
ESPNExtra
5:50 PM Brasileirao, Botafogo vs. Saints.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
1 PM Soccer of Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Celtic.
2 PM Valencia vs. Real Betis.
3:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Cadiz.
