Thursday, November 10, 2022
Sports programming for this Thursday, November 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
Falcao Garcia

Falcao García enters the field.

Falcao García enters the field.

Spanish football and Italian football steal the spotlight.

ESPN2
8 AM Tennis, ATP NexGen.
2:30 p.m. Serie A, Lazio vs. Monza.

ESPN
12:30 PM Series A, Hellas Verona vs. Juventus.
3 PM Carabao Cup, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa.

STAR+
1:30 PM Greece Soccer, Ionikos vs. PAOK.
1:50 p.m. Eredivisie, Feyenoord vs. Cambuur.
5 PM Brazilian, Atlético Mineiro vs. Cuiaba.

ESPNExtra
5:50 PM Brasileirao, Botafogo vs. Saints.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
1 PM Soccer of Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Celtic.
2 PM Valencia vs. Real Betis.
3:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Cadiz.

