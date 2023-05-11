Sports programming for this Thursday, May 11, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Cuadrado celebrates a goal with Juventus.
There is the Giro d’Italia, the Rome Masters, the NBA and national and international football.
CLARO SPORTS
7:50 AM Tour of Hungary, second stage.
TV SNAIL
8:45 AM Giro d’Italia, sixth stage.
ESPN
1:45 PM Europa League, Juventus vs. Seville.
ESPN2
1:45 PM Europa League, Rome vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
6:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics.
9 PM Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets.
STAR+
1:45 PM Europa Conference League, Fiorentina vs. Basel.
1:45 PM West Ham vs. AZ Alkmaar
5 PM Brasileirao, Coritiba vs. Vasco da Gama.
ESPN3
5 PM Brasileirao, Botafogo vs. Corinthians.
WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Once Caldas.
8 PM Santa Fe vs. National Athletic.
