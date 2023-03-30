Friday, March 31, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, March 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Thursday, March 30


Carlos Alcaraz

Lots of sporting activity on this day.

ESPN 4
7:30 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – FEM Semifinal #2

ESPN 3
12m. Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Quarterfinals #3
2 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – FEM Semifinal #1
6 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Quarterfinals #4
ESPN Bonus
12:30 am Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship Second Round

Star+
4:50pm F3 – Australia Practice
6pm F2 – Australia Practice
6:30 pm. NBA – Milwaukee Bucks vs. boston celtics
6:30 p.m. NHL – Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes
7 pm Ecuador Pro League – Series B – Cuniburo vs. Independent Jrs
9 p.m. NBA – Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
9 p.m. NHL – Seattle Kraken vs. Anaheim Ducks

espn 2
8:25 pm F1 – Australian GP – P1
9:55 pm F3 – Australian GP – Qualifying

