Thursday, March 2, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, March 2, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Thursday, March 2, 2023


Barcelona vs. real Madrid

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

The classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Millionaires in the Libertadores and much more.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12:30 PM Saudi Arabia Soccer, Al Wahda vs. Al Hilal.
​3 PM Copa del Rey, semifinals, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

ESPN3
2 PM Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round One.

ESPN2
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Phase 2, Always Ready (BOL) vs. Magellan (CHI).
7 PM Fortaleza (BRA) vs. Deportivo Maldonado (URU).

ESPN
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Phase 2, Millionaires (COL) vs. Catholic University (ECU)

STAR+
7:30 p.m. NHL, Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres.
7:30 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers.
10 PM Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers.

WIN SPORTS+
​7:40 PM Primera B, Quindío vs. Barranquilla.

