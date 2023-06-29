Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Colombia

Close


Close

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Millionaires visit Defense and Justice in the Copa Sudamericana.

STAR+
7:20 AM Rugby World Cup Sub-20, France vs. New Zealand.
8AM Wales vs. Japan.
8:20 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Thailand vs. Türkiye.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Barcelona vs. Cerro Porteño.
​7 PM Palmeiras vs. Bolivar.

ESPN3
9:20 AM U-20 Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. Georgia.
4:45 PM South American Cup, Santos vs. Blooming.

ESPN
11:30 AM Presentation of Tour de France teams.
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Colo Colo vs. Deportivo Pereira.
7 PM Copa Sudamericana, Defense and Justice vs. millionaires.

ESPN4
4:45 PM Copa Sudamericana, Newells Old Boys vs. Italian Audax.

ESPN2
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors vs. Monagas.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  The alternate Millonarios played with authority: great victory against Deportivo Cali

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #June #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Goodbye fans: this unknown product will cool your home | PRICES

Goodbye fans: this unknown product will cool your home | PRICES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result