Sports programming for this Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Colombia

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Millionaires visit Defense and Justice in the Copa Sudamericana.
STAR+
7:20 AM Rugby World Cup Sub-20, France vs. New Zealand.
8AM Wales vs. Japan.
8:20 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Thailand vs. Türkiye.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Barcelona vs. Cerro Porteño.
7 PM Palmeiras vs. Bolivar.
ESPN3
9:20 AM U-20 Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. Georgia.
4:45 PM South American Cup, Santos vs. Blooming.
ESPN
11:30 AM Presentation of Tour de France teams.
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Colo Colo vs. Deportivo Pereira.
7 PM Copa Sudamericana, Defense and Justice vs. millionaires.
ESPN4
4:45 PM Copa Sudamericana, Newells Old Boys vs. Italian Audax.
ESPN2
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors vs. Monagas.
