Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, June 22, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Thursday, June 22, 2023

Close


Close

pirates vs. coffee growers

pirates vs. coffee growers

Photo:

Professional Basketball Division

pirates vs. coffee growers

In Brazil there are big parties.

See also  From SMS to Sneijder to phone call to Dybala: Mou calls, the players arrive

ESPN3
2 PM Golf, Travelers Championship, First Round.
6 PM Brasileirao, Cuiabá vs. Botafogo.

STAR+
5 PM Brasileirao, Gremio vs. America Mineiro.
6 PM Coritiba vs. International.
6 PM Vasco da Gama vs. Goiás.
7:30 PM Brasileirao, RB Bragantino vs. flamingo.

ESPN2
5:30 PM Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Institute.
7:40 pm Argentina Soccer, Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors.

ESPN Bonus
7 PM NBA Draft.

SPORTS

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #June

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Don’t steal our voices”, the fight of voice artists against AI

"Don't steal our voices", the fight of voice artists against AI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result