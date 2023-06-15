Thursday, June 15, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday June 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 15, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Thursday June 15


Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Photo:

Erik S. Lesser. efe

Juan Sebastian Munoz

US Open, Tour of Switzerland and local basketball, the highlights.

DSports 2
7:35 am Cycling: Tour of Switzerland.

ESPN
1:45 pm European League of Nations: Spain vs. Italy.

ESPN2
2 pm Golf: US Open, first round.

ESPN3
8:50 pm Concacaf Nations League: USA vs. Mexico.

WinSports
9 p.m. Basketball: Pirates vs. Maroons.

