Thursday, July 28, 2022
Sports programming for this Thursday, July 28

July 28, 2022
Equity

Equity vs. Envigadoi.

Equity vs. Envigadoi.

The BetPlay Cup quarterfinals steal the spotlight.

STAR+
​7:15 AM Women’s Tour de France, stage 5.
11:35 a.m. MLB, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles.
2 PM Golf, Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round.
5 PM Brasileirao, Serie B, Vasco da Gama vs. CRB.

WIN SPORTS+
6 PM BetPlay Cup, La Equidad vs. Magdalena Union.
8:05 p.m. Junior vs. National Athletic.

GOAL TV
6 PM Brazil Cup, Sao Paulo vs. America MG.
6:30 PM Fortress vs. Fluminense.

SPORTS

