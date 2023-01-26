Sports programming for this Thursday, January 26, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian soccer continues its course in this 2023.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10 AM Saudi Super Cup, Al Fayha vs. Al Hilal.
1 PM Saudi Super Cup, Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr.
2 PM Copa del Rey, Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao Club.
3 PM Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid.
WIN SPORTS
4 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chico vs. Oil Alliance.
WIN SPORTS+
6:10 PM Sports Tolima vs. Cali America.
8:20 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Once Caldas.
ESPN2
3 PM Eredivisie, Ajax vs. Volendam.
SNAIL HD2
5 PM South American sub-20, Uruguay vs. Bolivia.
7:30 p.m. Venezuela vs. Ecuador.
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Thursday #January
