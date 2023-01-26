Friday, January 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023
National Athletic

Atlético Nacional vs. Equity.

Photo:

National Athletic

National Athletic vs. Equity.

Colombian soccer continues its course in this 2023.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10 AM Saudi Super Cup, Al Fayha vs. Al Hilal.
1 PM Saudi Super Cup, Al Ittihad vs. Al Nassr.
​2 PM Copa del Rey, Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao Club.
3 PM Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid.

WIN SPORTS
4 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chico vs. Oil Alliance.

WIN SPORTS+
6:10 PM Sports Tolima vs. Cali America.
8:20 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Once Caldas.

ESPN2
3 PM Eredivisie, Ajax vs. Volendam.

SNAIL HD2
​5 PM South American sub-20, Uruguay vs. Bolivia.
7:30 p.m. Venezuela vs. Ecuador.

SPORTS

Recommended

