Thursday, January 19, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, January 19, 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

‘CR7’ was criticized because he had a slip and mentioned that it was a challenge for him to play in South Africa.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut, in Saudi Arabia, against Messi, takes center stage.

STAR+
9 AM Italian Cup, Atalanta vs. Spezia.
12 M. Lazio vs. Bologna.
12 M. Friendly, PSG vs. Al Nassr / Al Hilal All-Stars.
3 PM Juventus vs. Monza.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors.
9 PM NHL, Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
10 PM NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN2
2:50 PM Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham.
7 PM Australian Open, Third Round.

Extra Expn
9 PM Cycling, Tour Down Under.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
2 PM Copa del Rey, Ceuta vs. Barcelona.
3 PM Villarreal vs. Real Madrid.

SNAIL / RCN
5 PM South American sub-20, Peru vs. Brazil.
7:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

SPORTS

