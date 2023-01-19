Sports programming for this Thursday, January 19, 2022

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 18, 2023, 10:26 PM
STAR+
9 AM Italian Cup, Atalanta vs. Spezia.
12 M. Lazio vs. Bologna.
12 M. Friendly, PSG vs. Al Nassr / Al Hilal All-Stars.
3 PM Juventus vs. Monza.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors.
9 PM NHL, Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
10 PM NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets.
ESPN2
2:50 PM Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham.
7 PM Australian Open, Third Round.
Extra Expn
9 PM Cycling, Tour Down Under.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
2 PM Copa del Rey, Ceuta vs. Barcelona.
3 PM Villarreal vs. Real Madrid.
SNAIL / RCN
5 PM South American sub-20, Peru vs. Brazil.
7:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Paraguayan.
SPORTS
January 18, 2023, 10:26 PM
Sports programming Thursday January
