Thursday, February 9, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, February 9

February 9, 2023
Junior vs. Union Magdalena

The South American Sub-20, the start of the fourth date of the League and the NBA, the highlight.

Caracol, RCN and Telepacífico
8 pm South American Sub-20: Colombia vs. Brazil.

Snail HD2
3 pm South American Sub-20: Ecuador vs. Venezuela.
5:30 pm South American Sub-20: Uruguay vs. Paraguayan.

ESPN
6:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Boston River vs. Zamora.

ESPN3
3 pm Golf, PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, first round.

WinSports+
4 pm Promotion tournament: Real Cartagena vs. patriots.
6:05 pm Colombian soccer: Junior vs. cupcake.

Win Sports Online
3:30 and 7:30 pm Baseball, Caribbean Series

Star+
1:30 pm Soccer, Portuguese Cup: Casa Pia vs. National.
3:30 pm Football, Portuguese Cup: Braga vs. Benfica.
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls.
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

