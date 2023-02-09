Sports programming for this Thursday, February 9

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Union Magdalena
The South American Sub-20, the start of the fourth date of the League and the NBA, the highlight.
Caracol, RCN and Telepacífico
8 pm South American Sub-20: Colombia vs. Brazil.
Snail HD2
3 pm South American Sub-20: Ecuador vs. Venezuela.
5:30 pm South American Sub-20: Uruguay vs. Paraguayan.
ESPN
6:45 p.m. Copa Libertadores: Boston River vs. Zamora.
ESPN3
3 pm Golf, PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, first round.
WinSports+
4 pm Promotion tournament: Real Cartagena vs. patriots.
6:05 pm Colombian soccer: Junior vs. cupcake.
Win Sports Online
3:30 and 7:30 pm Baseball, Caribbean Series
Star+
1:30 pm Soccer, Portuguese Cup: Casa Pia vs. National.
3:30 pm Football, Portuguese Cup: Braga vs. Benfica.
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls.
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks.
#Sports #programming #Thursday #February
