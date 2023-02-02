Thursday, February 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, February 2, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Real Madrid

Real Madrid against Athletic.

Real Madrid against Athletic.

International football steals the limelight.

See also  Live matches on TV for this Friday, February 18

WIN SPORTS
7:40 PM Promotion Tournament, Barranquilla vs. Royal Cartagena.
10:30 AM National Cycling Championships.
1 PM Baseball, Caribbean Series, Indians vs. Cowboys.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​3 PM Soccer of Spain, Real Madrid vs. Valencia.

STAR+
​2:45 PM Belgian Cup, Zulte vs. Mechelen.
7 PM Soccer of Ecuador, Aucas vs. LDU.
7:30 PM NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
10 PM Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Sports programming for this Tuesday, July 5

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The story that sustains Luis Marquínez as the head of the Colombian National Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result