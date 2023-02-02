Sports programming for this Thursday, February 2, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid against Athletic.
Real Madrid against Athletic.
International football steals the limelight.
WIN SPORTS
WIN SPORTS
7:40 PM Promotion Tournament, Barranquilla vs. Royal Cartagena.
10:30 AM National Cycling Championships.
1 PM Baseball, Caribbean Series, Indians vs. Cowboys.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Real Madrid vs. Valencia.
STAR+
2:45 PM Belgian Cup, Zulte vs. Mechelen.
7 PM Soccer of Ecuador, Aucas vs. LDU.
7:30 PM NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
10 PM Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers.
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Thursday #February
