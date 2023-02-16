Sports programming for this Thursday, February 16

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Woods, at the start of the PGA Tour Championship.
The Super League, the Europa League and the return of Tiger Woods, the highlights.
ESPN
12:30 pm Football, Europa League: Barcelona vs. Manchester United.
2:45 p.m. Football, Europa League: Juventus vs. Nantes.
ESPN2
12:30 p.m. Football, Europa League: Salzburg vs. Rome.
2:45 pm Football, Europa League: Sevilla vs. PSG Eindhoven.
Star+
4 pm Golf, PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, first round.
6:45 pm Soccer, Copa Libertadores: Zamora vs. boston river.
WinSports+
3:30 pm Soccer, Colombia Cup: Cúcuta vs. Once Caldas.
5:30 pm Soccer, Colombia Cup: Barranquilla vs. Cali.
8 pm Soccer, Super League: Nacional vs. Pereira.
