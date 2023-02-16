Thursday, February 16, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, February 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Thursday, February 16


Tiger Woods

Woods, at the start of the PGA Tour Championship.

Woods, at the start of the PGA Tour Championship.

The Super League, the Europa League and the return of Tiger Woods, the highlights.

ESPN
12:30 pm Football, Europa League: Barcelona vs. Manchester United.
2:45 p.m. Football, Europa League: Juventus vs. Nantes.

ESPN2
12:30 p.m. Football, Europa League: Salzburg vs. Rome.
2:45 pm Football, Europa League: Sevilla vs. PSG Eindhoven.

Star+
4 pm Golf, PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, first round.
6:45 pm Soccer, Copa Libertadores: Zamora vs. boston river.

WinSports+
3:30 pm Soccer, Colombia Cup: Cúcuta vs. Once Caldas.
5:30 pm Soccer, Colombia Cup: Barranquilla vs. Cali.
8 pm Soccer, Super League: Nacional vs. Pereira.

