Friday, December 23, 2022
Sports programming for this Thursday, December 22

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2022
in Sports
Liverpool

Liverpool.

Liverpool.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool and the Copa del Rey steal the limelight.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​1 PM Copa del Rey, Cacereño vs. Girona.
​3 PM Real Oviedo vs. Grenade.
3 PM Areteiro vs. Atletico Madrid.

ESPN
2:50 PM Carabao Cup, Manchester City vs. Liverpool.

STAR+
7:15 PM International Friendly, River Plate vs. La Calera Union.

WIN SPORTS
10 AM International Friendly, Rome vs. Waalwijk.

