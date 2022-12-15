Thursday, December 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, December 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Alfredo Morelos

Scottish Rangers.

Scottish Rangers.

In addition to the World Cup, sports activity continues in other disciplines.

See also  Chivas punished after the game against America

ESPN3
​5 pm Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Argentina vs. Britain.
7:30 pm Men’s Pro League, Argentina vs. Britain.
8 PM NFL – Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers.

STAR+
3 PM Scottish League, Rangers vs. Hibernian.
6 PM NCAA, Presbyterian vs. Florida.
6:30 PM NHL, Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins.
6:45 PM Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #December

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The gentleman who sings leaves; but Serrat stays

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result